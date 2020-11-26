MOWEAQUA — Lillie B. Bond, 89, of Moweaqua passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her children: Marilyn Cruz of Decatur, Willie I. Bond of Marietta, GA, Mark Bond of Moweaqua, IL, Jeffery Bond (Delorse) of Benicia, CA, Carnell (Petra) Bond of Assumption, IL and Annette Barnes (Jeffery) of Chicago, IL; brother, Ezell Taylor of Mansfield, OH; sister, Stella (David) Gambrell of Anderson, SC; a special daughter; Evelyn Hood, 15 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.