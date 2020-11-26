MOWEAQUA — Lillie B. Bond, 89, of Moweaqua passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her children: Marilyn Cruz of Decatur, Willie I. Bond of Marietta, GA, Mark Bond of Moweaqua, IL, Jeffery Bond (Delorse) of Benicia, CA, Carnell (Petra) Bond of Assumption, IL and Annette Barnes (Jeffery) of Chicago, IL; brother, Ezell Taylor of Mansfield, OH; sister, Stella (David) Gambrell of Anderson, SC; a special daughter; Evelyn Hood, 15 grandchildren, over 30 great grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Service. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service (566 North Water St., Decatur). Funeral Service can be viewed livestream via Facebook on Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. Burial: Macon County Memorial Park. In following local, state and CDC guidelines a maximum of 10 people will be allowed at a time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.