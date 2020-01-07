DECATUR -- Linda B. Orr, 69, of Decatur, passed away January 5, 2020 at Fair Havens Christian Home.
Linda was born on April 7, 1950, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Schneider) Atchison. She graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School and attended Millikin University. Linda married Ed Orr on June 28, 1974, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2017. She enjoyed her time working in the education department at Millikin University and at Montvale Estates in Springfield. Linda enjoyed playing the piano, doing crossword puzzles, attending church and bible studies at First Christian Church in Decatur and Forsyth Baptist Church, going to lunch with her girlfriends, and especially watching her children and grandchildren play various sports. Linda was a founding member of the bell choir at Forsyth United Methodist Church. She also was active with Millikin University's chapter of Delta Delta Delta in years past. Linda was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur.
A piece of Linda's heart slipped into heaven 13 years ago with the passing of her beloved son, Chris Orr.
Surviving are her son, Travis Orr (Michele Coziahr) of Decatur; daughter, Aimee Smith (Eric) of Delano, MN; daughter-in-law, Diane Orr of Decatur; grandchildren, Taylor Orr, Jack Orr, Keagen Smith, Avery Smith, and Grant Smith; mother, Betty Atchison; sister, Cindy (John) Chamberlain; mother-in-law, Jemy Schnake; friend, Leonard McNeely; and best friend, Vivian Estell.
She also was preceded in death by her son; father, Jack Atchison; and father-in-law, Bill Schnake.
Memorial services to celebrate the life of Linda Orr will be 12 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at First Christian Church 3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur 210 West McKinley, Decatur, IL 62526 The family of Linda Orr is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
