Linda B. Orr

Linda was born on April 7, 1950, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Schneider) Atchison. She graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School and attended Millikin University. Linda married Ed Orr on June 28, 1974, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2017. She enjoyed her time working in the education department at Millikin University and at Montvale Estates in Springfield. Linda enjoyed playing the piano, doing crossword puzzles, attending church and bible studies at First Christian Church in Decatur and Forsyth Baptist Church, going to lunch with her girlfriends, and especially watching her children and grandchildren play various sports. Linda was a founding member of the bell choir at Forsyth United Methodist Church. She also was active with Millikin University's chapter of Delta Delta Delta in years past. Linda was a member of First Christian Church in Decatur.