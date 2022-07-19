Feb. 4, 1950 - July 15, 2022

DECATUR — Linda Darlene Tinnea, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 15, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Darlene was born February 4, 1950 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Wanda (Nicholson) Birch. She married Rodney Tinnea on June 8, 1993, in Las Vegas, NV.

Darlene was a cashier for Famous Liquors. She fully enjoyed her retirement and cherished her naps, loved travelling and having dinners in the park with her husband.

Surviving are her husband, Rodney; children: Brian Trent of Decatur, IL, Shelley Jackson (Chris) of Taylorville, IL; step sons: Trent Tinnea of Sullivan, IL, Travis Tinnea of Sullivan, IL; brother, Darrell Birch (Jessie) of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren: Caitlin, Evan, Cannon, Haley, Matthew, Quentin, Kyle, Cody and Bonus Child, Corey Osborne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and bonus child, Keith Watrous.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services.

Memorials: The family of Linda Darlene Tinnea.

The family would like special thanks to the St. John's Hospital ICU staff Module D.

Condolences may be left to Darlene's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.