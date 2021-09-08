DECATUR — Linda Dianne Ledbetter, 67, of Decatur died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 with her devoted husband by her side.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Visionway Christian School of Taylorville or Cancer Care of Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born September 5, 1954 in Decatur, the daughter of Bernard and Betty Ann (Terneus) Clough. She graduated from MacArthur High School of Decatur in 1971 and Millikin University in 1975. She married her soul mate, James "Jim" Ledbetter on March 9, 1974 in Decatur, Illinois.

Linda devoted many years to being an elementary teacher and retired from Visionway Christian School of Taylorville, Illinois. in 2016.

Linda's strong faith, love of God and deep love and devotion for her family always carried her through life and her health challenges. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend to many. Her greatest joy in life was her granddaughter, Olivia Diane. Linda was a talented crafter, from scrapbooking to sewing. She had a thriving bow business, with her daughter-in-law, Stacey that brought her a lot of joy and contentment in recent years. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Linda made and donated hundreds of masks to all that needed them.

She is survived by her husband, James of Decatur; son, David of Decatur and his significant other, Kate Hewerdine of Savoy, IL; daughter-in-law, Stacey Ledbetter and granddaughter, Olivia Ledbetter of Decatur. Along with father-in-law, Waymond Ledbetter of Decatur; brother, James "Jimmy" Clough of Decatur; sister-in-law, Sandy (Eugene) Guthrie of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Roger (Marie) Ledbetter of Maroa, IL and three nieces and two nephews.

