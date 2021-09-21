MOUNT VERNON — Linda E. Johnson was born on July 1, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Earl and Pauline Galigher. She was a dedicated Christ follower, loving daughter, sister, and an incredible mother to three children.

On September 14, 2021, at the age of 75, Linda departed this life, surrounded by her immediate family after battling a form of Parkinson's disease.

Linda attended Mount Vernon high school in Mount Vernon, Illinois, where she excelled in her studies. During her time in high school, she participated in choir. After high school, Linda attended Mount Vernon Community College, where she received her Associates in Arts.

In 1965, through a mutual friend, Linda met Donald Johnson on a blind date, and in the summer of 1967, they were married in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Shortly thereafter, the happy couple relocated to Champaign, Illinois, where they welcomed the arrival of beautiful twin daughters, Laura Michelle and Angela Jean, and later a baby boy, Eric.

While Donald was continuing his studies at the University of Illinois, Linda worked as a medical transcriptionist at a local hospital. In 1972, the family once again relocated to Decatur, Illinois, where Linda began working for Decatur Memorial Hospital – a workplace she would call home for the next 40 years.

She took pride in her work as a medical transcriptionist, exhibiting passion through her dedication to continued learning and her willingness to help coworkers. In fact, she was a member of the American Association for Medical Transcriptionists and president of the group for multiple years. Linda would use her experience to train new medical transcriptionists and review all department work for quality.

Outside of work, Linda enjoyed singing, reflected in her participation in a community choir and at church. Her faith as a Christian was of utmost importance and a joy in her life. She loved attending South Shores Christian Church in Decatur, Illinois. Linda loved family time and would relish any opportunity to spend time with her family, whether events, meals, or just sitting and talking.

Linda was a loving, kindhearted person, and she always strove to live a joyful life. When "disaster" struck, she was always the person the family would turn to for a calming voice of reassurance. And that same joyful presence resonated in conversations with everyone she spoke with.

Linda is survived by her children, Laura (Aaron) Blakely, Angie (Bill) Hurst, and Eric (Paris) Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren: Brittny Lindsey, Kailey Hurst, Jerrod Hurst, Amari Johnson, Josie Blakely, Jace Blakely, and London Johnson; great-grandchildren: Kievin Redman and Jaxxon Lawson; Cassie, her pet cat, and a host of family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents Earl and Pauline Galigher; brothers: Lawrence and Larry Galigher, and her husband Donald Johnson.

Services to celebrate Linda's life will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home. Linda will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Linda's memory. View the service live by clicking on the following link http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/60694 Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.