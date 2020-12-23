DECATUR — Linda Emily (Miketta) Barnett, 72, of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:06 P.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family graveside services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Linda was born on April 27, 1948 in Jenkintown, PA, the daughter of Robert John Miketta and Emilie (Trickel) Miketta. She married Dale E. Barnett on March 23, 1968 in Sellersville, PA. They have been married for over 52 years.

Linda liked to do knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband Dale of Decatur, IL; children: Christine A. Boss and husband William of Evansville, IN, Mary "Beth" E. Melton and husband Randy of Casey, IL, and Robert D. Barnett of East Peoria, IL; grandchildren: Lili and Grace Boss, Rachel and Branden Melton; sisters: Rose Miketta, Ruth Ashworth and husband Richard, Patricia Moyer and husband Kermit; and brother: Robert Miketta, Jr.; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and some aunts and uncles.

Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

