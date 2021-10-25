DECATUR — Linda F. Wall, 74, of Decatur, passed away peacefully October 22, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Michael Trummer, celebrant. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's honor may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Linda was born April 9, 1947 in Decatur, the daughter of Eugene David and Regina Gertrude (Jolly) Wall. She was an executive secretary for 18-1/2 years with Lacelde Steel in Alton, IL. She enjoyed growing roses, attending fall festivals and especially enjoyed traveling. Highlights of her travels included trips to Europe, France and Vatican City and almost got to meet The Pope. Linda was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Decatur.

She is survived by her siblings: Judith Boyle of Houston, TX, David Wall of Decatur, Roger (Patricia) Wall of Decatur, Debra Wall-Friedrich of Houston, TX, Marilyn Lange of Decatur, Leah Cook of KY, Edward (Dianna) Wall of Decatur, and Candice Spears of Bolingbrook; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Regina Wall; sister: Mary Alice Voudrie; and brothers-in-law: Allan Lange and Michael Boyle.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.