May 10, 1947 - May 27, 2023

BOLINGBROOK — Linda Gayle Manuel, 76, passed away on May 27, 2023, Bolingbrook, IL.

Linda was born to Paul and Peggy Dyer, on May 10, 1947, in Gary, IN. Linda married James Manuel on December 6, 1969, in Decatur, IL. She loved animals and gardening. She especially loved flowers. She loved Tennessee, where many of her family members lived. The joys of her life were her children and grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her son, Jim (Vickie) Manuel of Plainfield, IL; daughters: Michelle Carroll of Maroa, IL, Melinda (Mark) Dereak of FL; brother, Roger (Angie) Dyer; sister, Pam (Pete) Weissinger; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, James Manuel Sr.; parents; brothers: Earl Patterson, Gordon Patterson, Larry Patterson, Junior Gilliam; sister, Edna (Larry) Bagley.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Star of Hope Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Condolences and memories of Linda may be sent to www.gracelandfairlawn.com.