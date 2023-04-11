July 7, 1952 - April 8, 2023

KENNEY — Linda Jane Cutright, 70 of Kenney, IL, passed away 10:12 a.m., April 8, 2023, at her family residence, Kenney, IL.

Private graveside services will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL, with Josh Rohrscheib officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Kenney Heritage League.

Linda was born July 7, 1952, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Glenn and Joan (Sandy) Davis. She married Orville H. Cutright June 23, 1977, in Kenney, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Orville H. Cutright, Kenney, IL; children: Joni Cutright, Indianapolis, IN, Catherine (Aaron) Simmons, Decatur, IL, Leslie (Hernando Wilson) Cutright, Springfield, IL, Kenneth Johnston IV, Clinton, IL; four sisters: Sandy (Stephen) Moore, Houston, TX, Judy (William) Voelker, Kenney, IL, Mary Jo (Larry) Summers, Normal, IL, and Janice (Ronald) Sams, Kenney, IL; along with nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Roger Davis.

Linda was loved for her sense of humor and her positive outlook on life. She was a wonderful cook and welcomed family and friends to stay for dinner. She loved hosting holiday and birthday celebrations. Her hobbies included gardening, canning, swimming, sewing, visiting historical sites, picnics, enjoying sunny days, and dolls, especially Barbie and Raggedy Ann's.

Linda enjoyed a 42-year nursing career. She earned her LPN in 1970, at the age of 18, her RN in 1974, and her BSN in 1995. During her career, she worked in burn units, ER, ICU, Med Surg, and Corrections. During the last five years of her career, Linda worked as an instructor of the LPN program at Richland Community College in Decatur, IL. She was a proponent of advocating for her patients' needs and she imparted that philosophy to her students.

Linda wants to thank her wonderful family and friends for their prayers, love, and support. She wants everyone to continue celebrating the good things in life and to continue to be "Happy No Matter What."