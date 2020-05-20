× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Linda K. Fry, 69, of Decatur passed away May 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, May 22, 2020 in Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Strict social distancing requirements will be followed. Private family burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials in Linda's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Linda was born December 8, 1950 in Decatur, the daughter of Louis Eugene and Beverly Lee (Robison) Mullendore. She truly enjoyed sitting on the beach, and spending time outside working in her flower garden. Linda was very artistic and loved finding treasures in thrift stores.

She is survived by her children, Todd C. Sutton of Decatur, Chris L. Sutton (Linda) of Cape Coral, FL, and Tim M. Sutton (Shawn) of Cerro Gordo; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, William “Bill” Mullendore of Decatur, Tina Cole of Decatur, and Cindy Langston (Thelma) of Shelbyville.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Craig.

