HERMAN, Missouri — Linda Kaye (Roberts) Leach, 76 of Herman, Missouri passed away Monday August 31, 2020 in Mercy Hospital Washington, Missouri.

She was born December 6, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Burnice (Peek) Esker and David Roberts.

Linda committed her life to making the world a better place. She was active in several churches, foster care parent programs in Illinois and Oklahoma, touching the lives of hundreds of foster children.

She is survived by her husband Sam Leach and her children, Larry Beals, Tony Teague, Krystal Reese, Gerald, Thomas, Becky, David and Joshua Teague, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Anthony Teague Jr.