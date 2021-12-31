ILLIOPOLIS — Linda L. Blakeman, 73, of Illiopolis, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her daughter's home.

Linda was born on April 15, 1948, in Decatur, the daughter of Herbert Wesley and Laura Lee (Huffman) Dunn. She married Terry Lee Blakeman in 1967, and he preceded her in death in 2011.

Linda worked for over 30 years as a dental assistant, as well as being a Chaplain at Memorial Medical Center. She was the first woman on the Illiopolis Town Board, as well as the first woman to be Mayor. Linda was a paramedic on the Illiopolis Ambulance and was an Illiopolis Christian Church Board Chairman, Choir Director, and Elder, as well as a member of the Sarah Drake Eastern Star Chapter. She directed the Mary Bryant Home Singers, sang with the Greater Decatur Chorale and was involved in Springfield Muni Productions.

Linda's greatest treasure was her five grandchildren. She attended every ball game, concert, ballet recital, play and many other events they were all involved in with such pride and joy. She collected teapots, was an EPIC April Fool's Day prankster and joke teller, an amazing cook and could make anyone feel welcome. She loved music, especially Kazoo music, She gave back so much to her community and was beloved wife, mother, nanna, great-grandmother and friend.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers.

She is survived by two daughters: Amy (Ken) Heuman and Beth (Jeremy) Barrow; five grandchildren: Blake (Tara) Burris, Kassy (fiancee, Ross) Heuman, Jake (companion, Lacey)Burris, Kendall Heuman and Libby Burris.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Illiopolis Christian Church, 304 Anne Street, in Illiopolis.

An additional visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, at the church with Pastors Melissa Ebken and Rev. Scott Woolridge officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Illiopolis.

Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Dr, Itasca, IL, 60143, or Alzheimer's Association, 2309 W White Oaks Dr # E, Springfield, IL, 62704.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th street in Illiopolis, is in charge of arrangements.