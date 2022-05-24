Linda L. (Henderson) Moore

May 28, 1947 - May 22, 2022

DECATUR — Linda Leanne (Henderson) Moore, 74, of Decatur, IL, went to be with the Lord at 10:21 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in her residence.

A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time, Thursday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Linda was born May 28, 1947, in Warrensburg, MO, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Kennedy) Henderson. She married Jack Moore on March 29, 1969. Linda was a retired District #61 social studies teacher. She enjoyed her cats, gardening, quilting, antiquing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Jack of Decatur; sons: Jeremy H. Moore (Jennifer) of Mt. Zion, Andrew R. Moore (Deana) of Decatur, and Jonathan D. Moore (Bekki) of Decatur; grandchildren: Connor, Tyson, Emily, Allie, Adley and Carson; brother, Joseph Henderson of Chicago, IL.

We celebrate she is now free of the earthly ailments that have troubled her for the last several years, but her presence will be greatly missed.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the aides and nurses of Synergy Home Care and Elara Caring.