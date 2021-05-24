SHELBYVILLE — Linda L. Kessel, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 in her home.
Linda was born February 11, 1941 to Dwight L. and Irma J. (Corley) Wonus in Herrick, IL and she was the youngest of ten children. She graduated from Herrick High School in 1960. Linda was married to Darrell E. Cook and they had three children. She had a very successful career as a Shelby County official, beginning in 1971 when she started as an office clerk in the Supervisor of Assessments office. In 1973, upon the retirement of her boss Ralph Neill, who was the Supervisor of Assessments, she applied for and was accepted as his successor, having passed the prerequisite test required for this position.
In 1976, the Shelby County Supervisor of Assessments office became an elected position. Consequently, she had to campaign to keep her job. Linda won this election and every one thereafter until her retirement in 1998. Her success in her profession, particularly in dealing with the challenges of running for office every four years, was not surprising for those who knew her. Linda was genuine, honest, gracious, outgoing, loved people and had a very high level of emotional intelligence. She was also very engaging and fun to be around.
In addition to being very successful in her profession, she was an outstanding mother and grandmother.
Linda married Fred C. Kessel in 1988. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Fred in their Class A motorhome and spending time with friends and family. They were known to have had one or more grandkids in tow for some of these trips.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Kessel; parents, Dwight and Irma Wonus; sisters: Evelyn Corley, Louise Coryell, Sue Wheal, Shirley Johnson and in infancy Betty Wonus; brothers: Dale, William (Bill), LaVerne, and Corley; and one step granddaughter, Angie Brachbill.
She is survived by her children: Jeff (Lisa) Cook of Southlake, TX, Jay (Leeann) Cook of Rochester, IL, and Christy (David) Biddle of Shelbyville. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jordan, Caley, Kayden, William, Eli (Lindsay), and Kambry Cook; step granddaughter, Joni (Brian) Gruen; step grandson-in-law, Chad Brachbill; four step great grandchildren; three step great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville with Rev. Dan Seibert officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, or the Food Pantry c/o First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. John's Hospital and HSHS Hospice, and all of the family and friends who offered their support and assistance in the last few weeks.
