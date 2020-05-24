× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ATWOOD -- Linda L. Stoltz, 76, of Atwood, passed away at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Bement Health Care Center.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL with Rev. Mike Drake officiating. No Visitation will be held. She was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Olney, IL, the daughter of Frank and Alta Dunlap Roney of Claremont, Illinois. She married Bill Stoltz in 1959. They had two kids: Richard and Terri Stoltz.

Survivors include her son: Richard (Christina) Stoltz of Atwood and daughter: Terri (Frank) Fansler of Cerro Gordo, grandkids: Justin (Dawn) Kingery of Arthur, Waylon (Lacey) Kingery of Atwood, Dylon Kingery of Atwood, JR Fansler of Decatur and Jo Fansler of Cerro Gordo, great-grandkids: Maddie and Hadley Kingery of Atwood and Britny Donaldson of Tuscola and Paige Teak of Atwood, sister-in-law: Mary Roney of Sumner.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Donald, Maxine and Kenneth.

Linda was loved by all who knew her, she loved her family and friends with all she had. Linda was a stay-at-home mom until her kids grew up, she then went to work at K-Mart in Decatur and after moving to Atwood, she worked at the Atwood Grade School cafeteria and then at Masterbrand Cabinets cafeteria.