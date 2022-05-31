Aug. 25, 1944 - May 28, 2022

DECATUR — Linda L. Thornton, 77, of Decatur, IL, passed away May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born August 25, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Willie and Frieda L. Kupiec. She married William R. Thornton on March 7, 1963. They were married for 46-years until his death in May of 2009 from cancer. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, family and slot machines.

She leaves behind her children: Teri Kitchens and husband, Kevin of Blue Mound, IL, William R. Thornton Jr. of Decatur, IL, Tamara Ryherd and husband, Lonny of Decatur, IL; sister, Barbara Vite and husband, Charles of Lowell, IN; brothers: Ron Kupiec of Cowden, IL, Gary Kupiec of Dalton City, IL, Alan Kupiec of Cowden, IL; grandchildren: Alexandria, Wilder (Rico), Alaina Kramer (Seth), William Pierro (Holly), Jonathan Thornton, Stephen Thornton, Hannah Thornton, Timothy Thornton, Noah Thornton, Maxwell Shafer, Sydni Shafer, Mason Ryherd; great-grandchildren: Emery Wilder, Luka Kramer.

She was reunited in heaven with her parents; brothers, Jim, Calvin and David; and infant sister, Carol Ann.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Christ Tabernacle Church, 441 E Prairie, Decatur, IL. Casual attire is requested.

The family would like to thank Traditions Health Hospice for all the love and care.

Condolences may be left to Linda's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.