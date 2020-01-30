DECATUR — Linda Lee Gallatin, 74, of Union, Mo., died Friday (Jan. 24, 2020).

Linda was born Oct. 23, 1945, the daughter of Bobby Gene and Shirley Masters Erlenbusch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Linda married Paul F. Gallatin Jr. on Dec. 31, 1966, in Decatur. Linda was a medical secretary for many years. Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, crafts, baking, sewing and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Michelle L. Sturdivant of Decatur; son, Frederick W. (fiancee, Robin Sailor) Gallatin of Union, Mo.; granddaughters, Christina Lorett of Decatur; Skyler Gallatin and Cheyenne Johnson, both of Union, Mo.; sisters, Karen (Ronn) Gossman of Maroa; Alice (Joe) Ciampi of Phoenix, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, David Erlenbusch; grandson, T.J. Johnson.

She will be missed dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Gallatin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0