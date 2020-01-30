DECATUR — Linda Lee Gallatin, 74, of Union, Mo., died Friday (Jan. 24, 2020).
Linda was born Oct. 23, 1945, the daughter of Bobby Gene and Shirley Masters Erlenbusch.
Linda married Paul F. Gallatin Jr. on Dec. 31, 1966, in Decatur. Linda was a medical secretary for many years. Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, crafts, baking, sewing and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Michelle L. Sturdivant of Decatur; son, Frederick W. (fiancee, Robin Sailor) Gallatin of Union, Mo.; granddaughters, Christina Lorett of Decatur; Skyler Gallatin and Cheyenne Johnson, both of Union, Mo.; sisters, Karen (Ronn) Gossman of Maroa; Alice (Joe) Ciampi of Phoenix, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, David Erlenbusch; grandson, T.J. Johnson.
She will be missed dearly.
