DECATUR — Linda Lou Masterson, 63, of Decatur, IL passed away on August 25, 2021 at her family residence.
A celebration of Linda's life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 12, 2021) at Fairview Park, Pavillion 2 in Decatur.
The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with her cremation arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com
