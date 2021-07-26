BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Linda Lou McCoy, 78, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on July, 23, 2021. Linda was born in Decatur, Macon County, Illinois on July 15, 1943 to the late Roy Neal Barnett and Ina Mae Walters Barnett. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Shirley Jean Eads and Vivian Lee Barnett.

Linda retired after many years of service to A.E. Staley Company in Decatur, Illinois. She then moved to Bowling Green, KY to be a full-time grandmother where she fulfilled her greatest job as Nana. She had a love for teaching others and for sharing her faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Anyone who met Linda knows of her love of her family, friends and her Lord. Linda's smile and presence lit up every room. She was blessed to impact the lives of so many people that knew her throughout her life including her many "10 minute friends". Linda was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church and cherished her Red Hatter friends.