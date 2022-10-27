Dec. 14, 1933 - Oct. 25, 2022

DECATUR — Linda Lou Schepper, 88, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community.

Linda was born in Jerseyville, IL, on December 14, 1933, the daughter of Lester and Lola Mae Boner (Everett). She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Decatur. She was a graduate of Jerseyville High School having finished 2nd in her class of 104. She graduated from Millikin University in 1955, with a degree in piano performance. While at Millikin she met and married Jack Schepper on June 21, 1953.

Linda was not only an accomplished performer, but was also a master teacher of piano having maintained a private studio for over 60 years. She was a master knitter, rose gardener, and enjoyed genealogy, having traced her family back to the 1100's.

Linda is survived by her sister, Virginia Ebker; son, Steve (Sally) Schepper; grandchildren: Sarah (Jon) Estenson, Philip (Becah) Schepper; and five beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her brother, Herbert (Pete) Boner.

Graveside services will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Macon County Memorial Park. The family will host a memorial service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. Decatur, with Pastor Amanda Richards officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the church. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.