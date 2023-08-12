Sept. 27, 1942 - Aug. 10, 2023

DECATUR — Linda M. Snyder (Doyle), September 27, 1942, born in Decatur, IL, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 10, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Linda married Eugene (Gene) Snyder in May 0f 1963. Gene was in the United States Army and was stationed in Georgia. After returning from Vietnam they adopted their daughter, Liesbeth (Beth) Bolyard in 1971. Eventually they moved back to Decatur, IL, and stayed. Linda was very involved in her church, Pilgrim Lutheran Church and spent a lot of time helping seniors at the church and in her community. Linda spent countless hours volunteering at local schools and helping others in need. Linda was also a private caregiver in her later years to her best friend, Carol.

I Linda's spare time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, panting and loved baking and was known for her Divinity, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Christmas candies which she shared with all she knew and loved. Linda was a devout Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to so many. Her family was the light of her life, her daughter, Beth and her two children (Linda's grandchildren) Christopher and Tyler whom she was so proud of and loved so deeply, and later blessed with two great-grandchildren: Landry and Mason, who sparked the kid back into Gene and Linda. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy to her and Gene over the years from attending their sporting events, to fishing extravaganzas, camping adventures, watching them play wiffle ball in their front yard and watched them grow into the great men they are today, her "boys" as she so often referred to them, brought them so much joy to their lives.

I her later years she moved to Randall Residence in Decatur, where she has lived for the last two-and-half years.

Surviving: Liesbeth (Beth) Bolyard, daughter and husband, William (Bill); grandsons (her boys): Christopher McCormick (Taylor) and Tyler McCormick (Sarah); great-grandchildren: Landry and Mason; special nieces (bonus daughters): Linda Hewitt (Carl) and Robin Breeden (Robert); who she loved very much and enjoyed spending time with.

Linda was preceded I death by her husband, Gene; parents and all siblings: Jack, Donald, Clarence, Bill, Charles, Margie and Mary.

Thank you to staff at Randall Residence of Decatur for taking such wonderful care of Gene and Linda. Also, thank you to Elara Caring Hospice for their compassion and care that was given during her final time.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to Pilgrim Luther Church, Alzheimer's Association and Paw Print Ministry.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Linda.

Condolences may be left to Linda's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.