FORSYTH - Linda Marie Gosda, 73, of Forsyth, passed away at 2:50 AM on February 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Linda was born October 22, 1947 in Decatur, the daughter of Robert Glenn and Wilma Marie Goldmann Austin. Linda married Ronald Charles Gosda on February 13, 1967. Ronald survives. Linda is also survived by her children: Jeffrey (Melissa) Gosda and Melissa (James) McKee; grandchildren: Caeleb, Savannah, Nalah, Dax, and Zane; brother: Robert (Kim) Austin; sister: Sue (William) Brownlow; Diane (James) Denzer; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-nephew also survive. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Sandra Austin.
Linda was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith. Prior to starting her family, she had worked at Federal Mutual Insurance, Sears, Monroe House Nursing Home, and Visiting Nurses. For many years, she had an in-home daycare, caring for numerous children.
Linda also volunteered for the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, School Community Club, and various church events. She enjoyed reading about history and visiting museums and historical sites. She also loved to crochet and quilt.
Services to celebrate Linda's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday (February 15, 2021) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the services at the church. Linda will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Care Center of Decatur, Disabled Veterans of Decatur, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
The family of Linda Gosda has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
