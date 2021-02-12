FORSYTH - Linda Marie Gosda, 73, of Forsyth, passed away at 2:50 AM on February 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Linda was born October 22, 1947 in Decatur, the daughter of Robert Glenn and Wilma Marie Goldmann Austin. Linda married Ronald Charles Gosda on February 13, 1967. Ronald survives. Linda is also survived by her children: Jeffrey (Melissa) Gosda and Melissa (James) McKee; grandchildren: Caeleb, Savannah, Nalah, Dax, and Zane; brother: Robert (Kim) Austin; sister: Sue (William) Brownlow; Diane (James) Denzer; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-nephew also survive. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Sandra Austin.

Linda was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith. Prior to starting her family, she had worked at Federal Mutual Insurance, Sears, Monroe House Nursing Home, and Visiting Nurses. For many years, she had an in-home daycare, caring for numerous children.

Linda also volunteered for the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, School Community Club, and various church events. She enjoyed reading about history and visiting museums and historical sites. She also loved to crochet and quilt.