Jan. 3, 1950 - Oct. 2, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Linda P. Sinnard, 72, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

A visitation to honor and celebrate Linda's life will be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

Linda was born on January 3, 1950 in Effingham, IL, the daughter of Elonzo and Imogene (McCulley) Maples. She married Guy L. "Buck" Sinnard on February 20, 1967.

Linda enjoyed going to rummage sales, Las Vegas and the boat. She loved her flowers, watching the hummingbirds and watching her TV shows, Barnwood Builders, paranormal shows and The Judges. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her husband, Guy L. "Buck" Sinnard of Blue Mound, IL; children: Guy E. (Karla) Sinnard of Blue Mound, IL, Barry J. (Amy) Sinnard of Blue Mound, IL, Gary L. Sinnard and his fiance Marilyn Summers of Edinburg, IL and Tera L. Sinnard of Decatur, IL; sister: Reta Smith of Champaign, IL; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Joseph Sinnard, brother, Joseph Maples and her sister, Mary Ray.

