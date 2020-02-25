DECATUR — Linda Ruth Shroyer, 78, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away at Decatur Memorial Hospital on February 21, 2020.
Linda was born July 6, 1941 in Clinton, daughter of Telvin and Thelma Laverne (Swarts) Tuggle. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Sekosky (Jeremy), Debra Doom (Steve), and sons Scott Shroyer (Lori) and Dane Shroyer, 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Harriet Kunesh (Scott), two nieces, Megan Restis (Joe) and Lauren Mitchell (Jon) and many other special family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carol, and daughter Patricia.
Linda married Darwin Shroyer May 4, 1965 in Lincoln, Illinois. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2015.
Linda graduated from DMH School of Nursing in 1963 as a Registered Nurse. She obtained two Master's degrees from Sangamon State University - one in Social Work and one in Clinical Psychology. Linda was the Director of the Children & Adolescent Program at Adolf Meyer Mental Health and Developmental Center in Decatur, then served for many years as the Regional Facilitator Liaison for the State of Illinois Department of Human Services, covering a 33-county area serving orphans, seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities. She retired in 2016 from Decatur Public Schools where she was a beloved School Nurse.
Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to bluegrass music, spending time on the boat and at Riverfront Campground. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, not only for her professional accomplishments, but also for her kindness, positivity, and bravery in the face of serious illness. She loved her family and was a source of unwavering support and encouragement. She touched many lives with her kind heart and will be dearly remembered.
The service to celebrate her life will be held at First Congregational Church of Decatur, Saturday, February 29, at 10am, with visitation immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, or Scovill Zoo. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Cancer Care Center of Decatur, and Linda's private nurse, Mary Cooksey.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Graceland-Fairlawn at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.