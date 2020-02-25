Linda Ruth Shroyer

Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, listening to bluegrass music, spending time on the boat and at Riverfront Campground. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, not only for her professional accomplishments, but also for her kindness, positivity, and bravery in the face of serious illness. She loved her family and was a source of unwavering support and encouragement. She touched many lives with her kind heart and will be dearly remembered.

The service to celebrate her life will be held at First Congregational Church of Decatur, Saturday, February 29, at 10am, with visitation immediately following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, or Scovill Zoo. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Cancer Care Center of Decatur, and Linda's private nurse, Mary Cooksey.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Graceland-Fairlawn at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Shroyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.