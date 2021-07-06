SULLIVAN - Linda S. Armer, 75, of Sullivan passed away at 2:49 p.m. Saturday July 3, 2021 in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Bob Vail officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
