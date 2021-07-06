 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda S. Armer

  • 0
Linda S. Armer
{{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN - Linda S. Armer, 75, of Sullivan passed away at 2:49 p.m. Saturday July 3, 2021 in Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Bob Vail officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News