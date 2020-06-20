OBLONG -- Linda S. Rhodes-Polley, 72, of Oblong, IL, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her Cila family and loved ones.
Linda was born on July 18, 1947, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Oral “Tex” and Imogene (Russell) Rhodes. A highlight for Linda was participating in the Special Olympics. She also loved to shop, watch movies, go out to eat and looked forward to vacations.
Surviving are six siblings: Gary (Donna) Rhodes of Pana, Jerry Rhodes of Pana, Carl (Penny) Rhodes of Shelbyville, Janet Robertson of Shelbyville, Rick Rhodes of Shelbyville and Debbie (Jeff) Stephens of Shelbyville; sister-in-law, Val Rhodes of Shelbyville; many nieces and nephews and her Cila home family, especially her longtime friends, Kristina and Erin.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Larry Rhodes, Ronnie Rhodes and Gene Rhodes; sister, Dottie Rhodes; two nephews: Chad and Randy; two nieces: Karrie and Jill.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Randy Miller officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to the Range Street Cila Home, 301 N. Range Street, Oblong, IL, 62449.
A special thank you to all the wonderful caretakers at the Cila home for the loving care provided to Linda through the years.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Linda’s honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
