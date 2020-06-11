× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Linda S. Whitaker, 72, of Decatur, passed away June 10, 2020 at her home.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Monday, June 15, at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family. Memorials in Linda's honor may be given to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 W Main St, Decatur, IL 62522.

Linda was born September 4, 1947 in Decatur the daughter of Teddy R. and Doris B. (Eaton) Barnes. She married Charles “Bud” Whitaker in February of 1968. He preceded her in death in August, 1995. Linda worked as the office manager for the Macon County Health Department and also worked for Sangamon Card Company in Taylorville. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading books and watching old mystery movies.

She is survived by her children, Angela (Danny) Lowe of Decatur, William Joseph Whitaker of Decatur; sisters, Cindy (Don) Sutman of Decatur, Vicki (Ralph) Schultz of Decatur; brother, Stan (Diane) Barnes of Oreana; grandchildren, Miranda, Danielle, and Wyatt Lowe; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband “Bud” Whitaker; and sister, Pamela Jean Jones.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

