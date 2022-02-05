CLINTON — Linda Sue Early, 78, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 10:48 AM, February 4, 2022, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Chaplain Ellen Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Troutman-Polen Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County Animal Shelter.

Linda was born January 19, 1944 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary Elizabeth (Welch) Polen. She married her soulmate Joseph A. Early on December 9, 1996 in Decatur, IL. He passed away March 5, 2021.

Survivors include her children, Carol Raines, Clinton, IL; Lorna (William) Polk, Wilmington, IL; Candi (Steve) Sieber, Essex, IL; and Nicole (Michael) Gear, Sheridan, IL; three stepsons; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Peggy Woodward, Weldon, IL; Ida Landstrom, Clinton, IL; Joyce (Roger Bernius) Smiley, DeWitt, IL; Jim (Judy) Polen, Clinton, IL; and foster-sister, Sharon Redman, Bloomington, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, and four sisters.

Linda was a homemaker and an avid bowler. She attended the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, IL, and was involved in several deaf social clubs. Linda enjoyed gardening, quilting, and crocheting. She also loved animals – especially her dogs. Most of all Linda loved spending time with her family.

