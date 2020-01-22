Linda Sue French

Visitation for Linda will be held Saturday, January 25, 9-11 am with services to follow at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Rd, Decatur, IL. Burial will be held at the Graceland Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Rodney French, who proceeded her in death on February 24, 2019.

Born in Springfield, IL on October 15, 1946 to Dorothy Leah and Lloyd Ellis Murphy. Linda graduated from Maroa High School in 1964. Linda spent some years working for Starkey Insurance on the Clinton Square, had a short career selling Real Estate and then went on to work for Illinois Power (mostly at Clinton Power Station), where she retired in 2004. Linda married Rodney on August 1, 1988. During Linda's retirement she turned her dream of being a published writer into a reality with her hard work and dedication to her project as a non-fiction storyteller. She also loved cheering on her grandsons and quality time connecting with numerous friends.