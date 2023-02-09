Oct. 9, 1954 - Feb. 5, 2023

Linda Sue Rash (nee Schwalb), 68, passed away February 5, 2023, at William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas, TX.

Linda was born October 9, 1954, in Beardstown, IL, to Patricia (Surratt) Schwalb and the late Henry Schwalb. Linda graduated from Beardstown High School in 1972, and carried Tiger pride throughout her life. She also graduated Carl Sandburg Community College and Western Illinois University not only as a near-perfect student, but also a mother of three young children. Linda's love of books and education led her to positions at the Galesburg Public Library, Millikin University, and Illinois State University.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Rick Rash; mother, Patricia Schwalb; brothers: Donald Schwalb (Angela) and Joseph Schwalb; daughters: Timathie Rash Zavala and Rebekah Rash Holt (Derek); and daughter-in-law Danene Trusner Rash. Linda is also survived by her adored grandchildren: Lila, Adilenne, William, Audrey, Callum, and Owen. Linda is preceded in death by her father, Henry Schwalb, and beloved son, Joshua Rash.

Linda found joy in the simple pleasures of life movies on a rainy afternoon, 1960s music, and snuggles with her pets. Linda will be most remembered for her love of family and friends. She cherished childhood memories of baking with her grandma and playing with cousins at Blue Haven. She created this same magic for her children and grandchildren and was known for staying up late into the night preparing for holidays. Her kind heart and generous nature will be sorely missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, March 10, 2023, at First Christian Church in Beardstown. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the church. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is assisting the family.

Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.