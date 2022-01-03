DECATUR — Linda Sue Voudrie, 77, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Maroa, IL, passed away at 7:34 PM, December 30, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Services will be 12 noon, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10 AM – 12 noon, Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Linda was born May 7, 1944 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Kenneth L. and Christibel (Harmon) Dash. She married Ron Voudrie on July 9, 1967 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Voudrie, Decatur, IL; son, Zach (Jennifer) Voudrie, St. Louis, MO; daughter, Heather (Thomas) Nodine, Champaign, IL; three grandchildren: Sierra and Ryker Voudrie and Hannah Nodine; two step-grandchildren: Andi and Keen Nodine; and a whole slew of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers: Bob, Orville, and Tom Dash.

Linda was proud to be a Surgical Tech at Decatur Memorial Hospital for 15 years. She loved Cardinal baseball, Pepsi, and going to the casinos. Linda was a wonderful cook who loved spending time with her family.

