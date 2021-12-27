Linden C. Swango

MONTICELLO — Linden (Lynn) C. Swango of Monticello, IL, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Monticello Christian Church. Funeral services will be at the church on Friday, Dec 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial is in the Monticello Township Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Monticello Church of Christ or the Monticello Athletic Boosters. The Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn was born in Fair Grange, IL on March 27, 1931, son of Lenix Chapman and Lucy (Nickell) Swango. He married Betty Joyce Stigers on August 14, 1955, in Mattoon, IL. Lynn was a member of the Monticello church of Christ, serving as an Elder and bible class teacher.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Joyce; three children: Gregory L. (wife, Bonnie) Swango of Decatur, IL, Julie L. (husband, Tom) Jones of Decatur, IL, and Elaine M. (husband, Gregg) Scott of Forsyth, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, two-half sisters, one half-brother, and one sister and one brother.

Lynn graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, IL in 1948. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a BS in Education in 1952, and promptly went to Korea serving in the U.S. army for two years. He obtained a Masters in Education in 1957. His teaching career covered four High Schools: Depue, Limestone, Sullivan, and Monticello. He taught Chemistry, Math, and Physics. He also taught classes at Parkland College. He retired from full-time teaching in 1986. After that Lynn worked as ESDA Coordinator for 11 years, part time for General Cable Corporation (eight years) and was a substitute teacher at Monticello schools even while in his mid 80s.

Sports played a huge role in Lynn's life. He was an assistant football coach at Sullivan (until 1967) and Monticello (1968-1975) and was Monticello's head golf coach for 23 years (1968-1990). He volunteered at the finish line of home track meets for many years and worked for the IHSA Class A State Track Meet as the scorekeeper for 29 years (1967-1998). Lynn loved to play golf, so much so that he played for 71 years up to the age of 88. Lynn was a sportswriter and broadcaster. He wrote for the Sullivan News-Progress and wrote for the Piatt Co. Journal-Republican for 37 years up until 2015. He broadcast Monticello High School games on the radio and later television for 28 years beginning in 1977. Lynn and friend, Ron Nolte, began the Sage City 10,000 in 1979 and worked with it for seven years. Lynn founded the Monticello High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2007. He was later inducted as a member in 2012.

Hobbies included photography (a contest winner in 2006), running (finishing a marathon in 1976), and writing (in 1996 when he got his first computer). Over the next 20 years he wrote 30 books. Five were published locally. He wrote: Sullivan Football (1966), Great Memories in Sage Sports (1980), Monticello - 150 years later 1987 (sesquicentennial book), No Baseball in Fairview (2002), and High School Superstar (2003). His book, My Memories of the Forgotten War is on the Korean War Educator website. Lynn was a member of the Monticello Rotary. One of Lynn's special accomplishments was to be named the Monticello Citizen of the Year in 2006.

Lynn had a webpage containing over 150 pages of Monticello Sports and the Monticello Community. This website contained over 200 of his own pictures. Becoming quite proficient with Photoshop, he made hundreds of cartoons for the "Old Geezers" at Hardees.

Our many thanks to the staff at the Holly Brook of Monticello; the staff at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur; and all of the doctors, nurses, and technicians at Carle, and DMH.

Lynn was always proud of his family, had a great sense of humor, loved to cheer on the Sages, and thought Monticello was the greatest place on earth to live.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.