DECATUR -- Lisa (Davis) Pugh, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place in Decatur in the summer. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lisa was born on July 17, 1955, in Decatur, the daughter of Warren and Elizabeth “Betty” (Fear) Davis. She was united in marriage to Daniel Pugh. Lisa worked at the Brown Jug and the Blue Mill in Decatur. She had lived in Iowa for the past ten years. Lisa loved to read. She enjoyed tending to her rose garden and was very good at landscape drawings.

Survivors include her daughter, Shilo (Jeremy) Jones of Cedar Rapids, and their children, Laurdyn Meyer and Devynn Jones; daughter, Megan McWilliams of Oreana, Illinois, and her children, Katlin McWilliams, Dylan McWilliams, Nicole McWilliams, and Carter McDuffie; great-grandson, Parker Franzen; siblings, Judy (Richard) Ryzner of Elgin, Illinois, and Toni (Michael) Longstreet of Decatur; and aunt, Sheila Crystal of Oreana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel in 2006; and brothers, John and Terry Davis.

