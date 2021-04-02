 Skip to main content
CERRO GORDO - Lisa Dilbeck, 62, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Lisa's honor may be made to: An educational fund for her nieces and nephews, c/o Tom Dilbeck or Lynne Proctor and mailed to: Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Lisa was born December 9, 1958, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Billy and Madonna (Althoff) Dilbeck. She worked in the Insurance industry for 40 years until her retirement. Lisa truly loved her family and treasured all her nieces and nephews. She attended St. James and St. Patrick Parish in Decatur, IL.

Anyone that knew Lisa knew her sense of humor and wit was often uncensored. She will always be remembered for those quick comebacks that always put a smile on your face. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Lisa is survived by her siblings: Tom (Cathy) Dilbeck of Decatur, Lynne (Carl) Proctor of Cerro Gordo, Jeff (Angie) Dilbeck of Elkhorn, NE; nieces and nephews: Brianne (Josh), Matthew (Nicole), Zachary (Katie), Taylar, Shelby, Morgan, and Airman Jackson Dilbeck; great nieces and nephews: Griffin, Kolton, Blakelei, Baylor, Kylie, Zack, Kaylie, Gavin; and special friends Tammy, Kathy, Debbie, and Gary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brothers: Barry and Terry.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Sam Potts, Dr. Minnaganti and his Nurse Practitioner Geoff Boyd, Dr. Ashu, Dr. Tom Bilyeu, and all the nurses and staff on the 4th and 5th floor at DMH for their loving care given to Lisa which was noticed and deeply appreciated.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

