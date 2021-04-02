CERRO GORDO - Lisa Dilbeck, 62, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Lisa's honor may be made to: An educational fund for her nieces and nephews, c/o Tom Dilbeck or Lynne Proctor and mailed to: Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.

Lisa was born December 9, 1958, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Billy and Madonna (Althoff) Dilbeck. She worked in the Insurance industry for 40 years until her retirement. Lisa truly loved her family and treasured all her nieces and nephews. She attended St. James and St. Patrick Parish in Decatur, IL.

Anyone that knew Lisa knew her sense of humor and wit was often uncensored. She will always be remembered for those quick comebacks that always put a smile on your face. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.