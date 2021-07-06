CERRO GORDO - Lisa Dilbeck, 62, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. All are invited to a celebration of Lisa's life, Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Decatur. Memorials in Lisa's honor may be made to: An educational fund for her nieces and nephews, c/o Tom Dilbeck or Lynne Proctor and mailed to: Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526.
See full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
