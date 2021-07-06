 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lisa Dilbeck

  • 0
Lisa Dilbeck
{{featured_button_text}}

CERRO GORDO - Lisa Dilbeck, 62, of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, Decatur. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. All are invited to a celebration of Lisa's life, Saturday at 12:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Decatur. Memorials in Lisa's honor may be made to: An educational fund for her nieces and nephews, c/o Tom Dilbeck or Lynne Proctor and mailed to: Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526.

See full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News