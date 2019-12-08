DECATUR -- Lisa L. Dunn, 56, of Decatur passed away Friday, December 6 2019 at her home.
Lisa was born September 22 1963 in Mt. Vernon, IL., the daughter of Keith and Opal (Garver) Otta. She graduated from Macon High School Class of 1981. She married Roy C. Dunn.
You have free articles remaining.
Lisa was preceded in death by her Father Keith, and Grandparents Hubert and Jewel Garver.
Survivors include her Mother Opal Otta, Husband Roy Dunn, Son Anthony Hott, Daughter Valerie (Cody) Weaver, Brother Wayne Nichols, Grandchildren Trinity Hott, Braelynn Hott, Joey Weaver, Erica Weaver; several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
In honor of Lisa's wishes, Funeral Services will be provided by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. The Family will host a Visitation Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 from 1 pm until the service time of 2 pm, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will follow at Garver Brick United Methodist Church Cemetery, Decatur. Family requests casual attire. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.