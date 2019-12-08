Lisa L. Dunn

Lisa was born September 22 1963 in Mt. Vernon, IL., the daughter of Keith and Opal (Garver) Otta. She graduated from Macon High School Class of 1981. She married Roy C. Dunn.

In honor of Lisa's wishes, Funeral Services will be provided by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. The Family will host a Visitation Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 from 1 pm until the service time of 2 pm, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will follow at Garver Brick United Methodist Church Cemetery, Decatur. Family requests casual attire. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.