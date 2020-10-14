ARTHUR — Lizzie Ann (Beachey) Miller, 99 of Arthur, IL passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 475 E. St. Rt. 133, Arcola, IL. Rev. Larry Rocke will officiate. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Lizzie was born on October 24, 1920 to Joel and Lizzie (Gingerich) Beachey. She married Lewis Miller on November 30, 1939; he passed away on April 14, 1986.

She is survived by five children: Omer (Pat) Miller of Satillo, TX, Mary Kathryn (Wilmer) Schrock of London, OH, Lloyd (Esther) Miller of Sarasota, FL, Verna (Noah) Yoder of Arthur, IL, and Roger Miller of Holly Springs, NC; eleven grandchildren: Lori Miller, Lisa (Ramon) Urias, Betty (Denton) Slaubaugh, David (Linda) Schrock, Carol (Eric) Wanga, Larry (Serresa) Schrock, Michele (John) Fahey, Gayle Miller, Janice (Mahlon) Strader, Darrick Yoder and Lindsey (Corey) Kuykendall; 27 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.