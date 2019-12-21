Lloyd Bluford Richardson

Lloyd was born on Oct 7th, 1927, son of Bluford M. Richardson and Dorothy M. Richardson (Sleeter).Lloyd lived in the service of others. When he was 18, Lloyd joined the US Army. He served at the end of World War II and was recalled from reserve duty for the Korean War. During his first stint in the army, Lloyd had the privilege of being shipped to Fort Carson, Colorado. From there he was sent to learn mountain warfare at Camp Hale near Leadville, CO. Lloyd learned to ski (and broke his leg) there. Most importantly, it was there he fell in love with the mountains of the West. Lloyd and his brother, Curt, later purchased land near Buena Vista, CO where they vacationed each summer. He was a gunnery master sergeant during the Korean War, and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC.

When he was 20, Lloyd went to a dance with a blind date. The woman was 5' nothing, with black hair and a knockout smile. Her name was Betty Ann Cope. It was love at first sight for both of them. When the night was over, Lloyd dropped her off at home, and didn't call her again for two weeks. He was, as he put it, clearing his dance card, though Betty often teased him when recalling the hiatus. When he did call, it was to ask Betty to be his girlfriend. Not long after, she became his wife, and they were married for 66 years, until Betty's death in 2014. Lloyd once remarked, "In all that time, I never even looked at another woman." Together, Lloyd and Betty had two children, David and Michael. They spent their lives together raising their kids, spending time with family, playing cards, and travelling. Lloyd ventured into various small businesses and held his private pilot's license. When he was 35, Lloyd joined the Decatur Fire Department, where he would work until he retired at 55, as a Captain. After his retirement, Lloyd did not sit idle. He was an avid gardener, bird watcher, bridge player, golfer, reader, a lover of baseball, and a stock car enthusiast. When he wasn't outside, you could find him in his reading room next to Betty, a Louis L'Amour novel in one hand, and an iced tea in the other.