Lloyd C. Outlaw, Jr. (June Bug)

Lloyd enjoyed playing football on his high school team, in his adult life, he LOVED hunting rabbits, raising and training his 10 beagle hound dogs. Those left to treasure his memory are: his devoted wife of 45 years and the love of his life, Deborah Clark Outlaw, three daughters, Latasha Clark of Decatur, Illinois, Kimyotta (James) Hodges of Peoria, Illinois, Marty Bullock of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons, Brandon (Quenteria) Clark and Lavelle (Tosha) Cobb, both of Decatur, Illinois; two sisters, Pam Hines and Collette Perry, both of Brownsville, Tennessee; four brothers, Connell (Elois) Outlaw of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Carl (Martha) Perry, Patrick (Brenda) Perry, both of Brownsville, Tennessee, step brother Steve Morton of Springfield Illinois; nine grandchildren, Lennox Lloyd Clark, Brakyia Clark, Brylei Clark, Damarius Cobb, Darius (Elizabeth) Hodges, Alasia Hodges, Nathan Hodges, Josiah Hodges, Micaiah Hodges; two great grandchildren, Darius Hodges, Jr. and Denim Cobb; step mother, Mary Chapman and devoted Aunt, Radine Matthew, both of Brownsville, Tennessee. A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; special friends, Melvin Anderson, Danny Jones and Willie James (Wolf) Walker. Although Lloyd's earthly life is over, his legacy of love will live on through his family.