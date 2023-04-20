Dec. 18, 1934 - April 19, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Lloyd R. Smith, 88, of Mt. Zion, IL, went to join his wife in heaven at 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

A service to honor Lloyd's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday morning at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, the suggest memorials be made to the Central Baptist Church Music Department.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Lloyd was born December 18, 1934, in Effingham, IL, the son of Hugh and Anna (Johnson) Smith. Lloyd had served in the US Army. He began his work career for JJ Swartz Construction and went on to work for Caterpillar until his retirement. Lloyd was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a skilled carpenter and had several rental properties. Lloyd also enjoyed investing in the stock market. He married Mary Ann Herron on May 30, 1959. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2016.

Surviving is his daughters: Elaine Smith of Decatur, and Nancy Smith of Bloomington, IL; son, David Smith (Rita) of Decatur; grandchildren: Chelsea Cornell, Kyle Duckett, and Kari Aughenbaugh (Jeremy); great-grandchildren: Jace Duckett and Naomi Hayes; sister, Betty Kay (Bob) of Decatur, IL.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers, and four sisters.