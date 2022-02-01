Lloyd Ronnie 'Coot' Goodpasture

DECATUR — Ronnie was an operating engineer of 965. He was a Past Master of Henderson Lodge 820. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Kenney Fire Department for many years. Ronnie was an avid hunter/fisherman, who loved hunting dogs.

Ronnie was the son of Lloyd E. Goodpasture of Kenney and Mildred Lee Marshall of Latham. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Leon.

Ronnie is survived by his brother, Dennis (Linda) Goodpasture of Kenney; his nephew, James Drew Goodpasture of Springfield; his niece, Lacy (Stephen) Wood of Kenney; great-nephew, Alex and great-niece, Kaylee Wood, both of Kenney.

Ronnie will be cremated with services to follow at a later date. Memorials to be made to the National Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association, or the Kenney Fire Department.