July 5, 1932 - Sept. 3, 2022

DECATUR — Lloyd Wayne Schumacher, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away September 3, 2022, at Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN.

Lloyd was born July 5, 1932 in Buckley, IL, the son of Carl and Bertha (Meyer) Schumacher. He married Patsy Ann White, August 20, 1960, in Decatur, IL.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur IL. He enjoyed gardening, camping, and square-dancing with his wife, Patsy. He also enjoyed wintering for the last ten years with, Patsy, in South Texas.

Surviving are his wife, Patsy; children: Terry Schumacher (Donna) of Eagan, MN, Beth Waterman (Steve) of Laguna Nigel, CA; brother, Roger Schumacher (Donna) of Buckley, IL; grandchildren: Christopher Schumacher (Rachel), Laura Schumacher, Jacob Waterman, and Tyler Waterman. There are also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bertha Schumacher; brothers: Elroy Schumacher, Velmer Schumacher, Vernon Schumacher; and sister, Laverne Janssen.

Service will be held at a future date. Memorials can be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Lloyd.