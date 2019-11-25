Lloyd Woodford Massey
Lloyd Woodford Massey

DECATUR — Lloyd Woodford Massey, 89, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 24, 2019 at Generations of McKinley Court.

Lloyd was born April 13, 1930 in Sorento, IL, the son of Vernon and Mary (Blaylock) Massey. He attended a one room schoolhouse during his elementary years. He then attended Greenville High School, graduating in 1948.

In January 1950 he joined the US Navy where he served in the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Graffias for 39 months in Japan.

Lloyd married Ellen Ann Goodson on January 9, 1954. They moved to Decatur, IL, December 1955, where he joined Caterpillar Tractor Company, serving for 30 years.

He was a lifetime member of Mound Chapel Church of God, a volunteer of Decatur Memorial Hospital for 23 years, CRC member, Korean War Veterans of America and the American Legion.

His parents and sister, Naomi Kious, proceeded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, Ellen Ann; sons, Robert Massey (Anita), David Massey (Sherry) of Decatur, IL; daughter, Lori Ann Durand of Edgewater, FL; sister, Della File; grandchildren, Greg Taylor, Nick Massey, and Katie Massey.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Smith Grove Cemetery, Greenville, IL.Memorials: Mound Chapel Church of God. Condolences may be left to Lloyd's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

