ANDERSON, South Carolina — Lois A. Wenthe, age 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born May 21, 1937, in Dieterich, IL, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lillian Wente Frankenstein. She was married to the late John Louis Wenthe, Jr.

Lois was formerly a financial advisor for Investment Planners, Inc. in Decatur, IL. She enjoyed music, reading, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Webb (Steve) of Anderson, SC; brother, Kenneth Franklund of Centerville, OH; sister, Judy Timper (Del) of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lambert; and sister, Ruth Dickinson.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Howard Jones officiating. Services and burial will be held in Effingham, IL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1905 Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.