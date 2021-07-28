LOVINGTON - Lois Alma Hadley, 92, of Lovington, IL, passed away July 26, 2021 at her residence. Lois was born July 14, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Harry Oliver and Gladys Emma (Eschbaugh) Whitacre. She married Robert Wesley Hadley.

Lois worked as a housekeeper for the CHELP Organization. She was a long time member of Central Baptist Church. She volunteered many hours with her church, serving as a choir member and with the church camp as well as other activities. During her leisure time she loved to crochet.

Surviving are her children: Teresa Watts (Bill) of Brighton, IL, Karen West of Decatur, IL, Eric Hadley (Carolyn) of Salisbury, NC, Suzanne Scarey (Dennis) of Capton, KY, Robert Hadley of Denver, CO, Brian Hadley (Julie) of Lovington, IL; brother, Raymond Whitacre (Dorma) of Macon, IL; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; daughter, Carolyn Smith; brothers, Bob Whitacre, Jimmy Whitacre, Kenneth Whitacre, Jack Whitacre; sisters, Shirley Blaylock and Frances Ray.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM , Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Central Baptist Church. Condolences may be left to Lois's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#57732.