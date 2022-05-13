April 12, 1934 - May 12, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Lois Britton Garrett, 88, lifelong resident of Mt. Zion, died May 12, 2022.

A Service to honor Lois's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL. Memorials may be made to First General Baptist Church, Decatur. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Lois (Ma) was born April 12, 1934, the daughter of Paul and Goldie (Hooper) Britton. Lois was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and Millikin University. She drove a school bus for Mt. Zion schools and went on to teach at Mt. Zion for 34-years. Lois was a devoted servant of the Lord, ministering faithfully at First General Baptist Church. She was choir director and sang with the Garrett Family Singers for many years. Lois was a farmer and loved running farm equipment right up to her death.

She is survived by her sister, Jewel Oliver (Oklahoma City, OK); brother, Frank Britton (Franklin, TN); sons: William (Linda), Decatur, IL, Kendall (Diane), Ashland City, TN, Randall (Starla), Dalton City, IL, Nathan (Diane), Decatur, IL; and grandson, Jason (Shannon), Mt. Zion, who she raised. She leaves nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents.

Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.