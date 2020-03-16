DECATUR — Lois Christine Hill, 95, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Due to the coronavirus a private family service will be held. Chris will be laid to rest in Brown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281.
Chris was born on May 3, 1924 in Christian County, IL, the daughter of William Wayne and Dessie June (Botoner) Gorden. She married Howard B. Hill on January 23, 1944. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2011. Chris had worked for First National Bank in Decatur. She was a volunteer for DMH Auxiliary and a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Blue Mound where she was very active with the Philathean Class and C.W.F.. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, cooking for her family, helping on the farm and wintering in Florida.
Chris is survived by her children: John G. (Linda) Hill of Decatur, IL and Carolyn (Tim) Pistorius of Decatur, IL; sister: Ann Singer of Arthur, IL; grandchildren: Amy (Mike) Pritchard, Sarah Hill, Jill (Chris) Jones, Pete (Megan) Pistorius, Katie (Craig) Paulek and Molly (Shane) Major; 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her two brothers: Keith and Kenneth Gorden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Imboden Gardens Assisted Living and Imboden Creek Living Center for their loving care.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
