EFFINGHAM -- Lois E. Carter, 98, of Effingham, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Effingham.
Lois was born on November 12, 1921 in Findlay, Illinois to David Walker Freeman and Effie Freeman. She married Samuel Albert (Bert) Carter on February 25, 1949 in Decatur, Illinois. Together they lived in Kirkwood, Missouri; Altamont, Illinois; Waskom, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana, where Bert worked as a watchmaker and Lois was a homemaker. Bert preceded her in death on February 12, 1994. Lois moved to Columbia, Missouri in 2003 and returned to central Illinois in 2020, where she spent the last months of her life.
Lois taught herself to sew as a young woman and spent many happy years collecting bargain-priced fabric, sewing for her home and family, and enjoying the wild birds she loved so much as they fed outside her windows.
Lois is survived by her son Dan Carter and wife JoAnn of Nacogdoches, Texas; daughter Gaye McKean and husband Mike of Altoona, Iowa (formerly Columbia, Missouri); grandchildren Danielle Kiker, Megan Fortenberry, Katherine McKean and Laura Ali; great-grandchildren Dayton, Wesley, Nolan, Colten, Kutter, Katy, Brycen, Rankin, Zain and Hamza as well as her church brothers and sisters at Midway Church of Christ in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Bert, their son Sam, daughter-in-law Pat Carter, sisters Ruth Johnson and Dora Perry and brothers Delbert Freeman, David Walker Freeman, Marion Freeman, Calvin Freeman and Robert Freeman.
Private burial will be in Sand Creek Church Cemetery, north of Windsor in Shelby County, Illinois. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
