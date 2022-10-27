Lois Eileen Wright

Sept. 23, 1924 - Oct. 24, 2022

MOUNT ZION - Lois Eileen Wright, 98, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 6:09 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Tim Yankee officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Buchanan Cemetery, Herrick, IL. Memorials may be given to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Eileen was born on September 23, 1924, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Harvey and Lois Helen (Cokenower) Burrus. She attended Herrick High School. Eileen married Glenn Dale Wright on June 24, 1942, in St. Charles, MO, and he preceded her in death on March 15, 2009. Eileen worked as a machinist at Borg Warner in Decatur until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and camping. Eileen was a member of the Frist Christian Church of Herrick, IL.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jean Barger of Mt. Zion, IL; granddaughter, Angela A. Hempen of Creve Coeur, MO; great-grandsons: Nicholas and Austin Campbell, both of St. Louis, MO; and one great-great-grandson, Layne Austin Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; son-in-law, Willard E. Barger; grandson-in-law, Joseph H. Hempen; brothers: Gordon Earl Burrus, Lowell Edmond Burrus and Joseph Harvey Burrus; and sister, D. Joan Redman.

